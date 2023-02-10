Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian Association of Indoor Soccer Clubs, announced the call for the 10 players that will make up the women’s national team, in addition to its coaching staff, to play the World Cup of micro-soccer, to be held in the city of Misiones and Posada, Argentina, from March 4 to 13.

Great contribution from Risaraldo

Three players with processes in Risaralda indoor soccer were included there: Sol Jheralddine Castaño Benjumea, Yeimy Montoya Varón and Jessica López Sepúlveda, in addition to the presence of Amed Parra Castro as technical director of the women’s team that is preparing this world challenge.

Constancy Award

Sol Castaño, born in La Virginia, more precisely in the village of La Palma, expressed her total joy for this call-up to the national team. “The truth is a joy because after so much work we could see that fruits are coming and we must make the most of them and it is a very beautiful opportunity. This will be my first time with the Colombian National Team”.

How do you win the call?

“We had a tournament called the Super League and it was played in Urabá, we were champions there and that opened up a quota for the Colombian National Team and there are three of us from Risaralda who are going to be in the World Cup in Argentina”.

always on the bus

At 22, Sol Castaño recognizes that microsoccer is part of his greatest passion. “All my life I have practically played indoor soccer but in reality I have been participating as such in a club for more or less five years. I am from the village of La Palma de La Virginia and my love for this sport was born there”, the player points out.

In the technical direction

Along with the three players already mentioned, the guide from the technical direction will be Amed Parra Castro, also from Risarald. “There is already a history of women’s indoor soccer in Colombia, we obtained good results in the previous year, which means that there is a rapprochement and that we have this call now to lead the country’s team. The idea is to be able to play a good role worldwide since Brazil is a power and Argentina is the local one, being the rivals that have the most names in the tournament”.

About the Risaraldians

“The three players are from Club Ardila Lule, the most traditional club in the department, founded by Jairo Castro, who is the forerunner of women’s soccer in the region. Yeimy Montoya, better known as the squirrel, she has been with the club for more than 20 years and is going to be the goalkeeper of this Colombian National Team”.

to leave the best of them

“Jessica López has been with the club for about 15 years and in the league processes and Sol Castaño, who is the youngest, from La Virginia, is 22 years old and has been with the club for about six years. They have been carrying out an important process and this allows them to reach the national team, obviously because they are faithful to indoor soccer and not go to other modalities, here they are”, concludes the coach of the women’s micro-soccer Tricolor.

technical body

Technical Director: Amed Parra Castro

Technical assistant: Willian David Dann

Physical trainer: Gabriel Alberto Álvarez