They give preventive talks on the danger of drug use to students from San Pedro

They give preventive talks on the danger of drug use to students from San Pedro

In the Liberation district, a preventive talk on drug use was held this Wednesday, especially for students. The event was in charge of personnel from the Anti-Narcotics and Anti-Kidnapping Department of the San Pedro National Police.

The Deputy Commissioner, Carlos Vargas, head of the Anti-Narcotics Department, highlighted the talks that have been carried out with a focused objective of preventing drug addiction among young people through drug use, from the causes to the consequences in all areas.

The sale and consumption of drugs is an evil that affects everyone and the northern zone does not escape this reality. For this purpose, the police not only intensify their operations but also work on the preventive side, promoting educational talks and strategies to stop its growth.

