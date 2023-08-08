they got out of the taxi and shot him dead

The community of the La Nevada neighborhood, located in the northwest of Valledupar, was dismayed to witness a new episode of violence on the night of Sunday, August 6. In this tragic event, Duber Sneider Valero Chinchía lost his life after being the victim of multiple gunshots in the park of this town.

According to the police report, the events occurred in the sector park, when Valero Chinchía was socializing with other people. At that moment, two individuals got out of a taxi and approached the victim. Without saying a word, they opened fire on several occasions, before fleeing the scene.

The residents of the sector came to the aid of Valero, urgently transferring him to the Rosario Pumarejo de López hospital. However, due to the seriousness of the injuries, he died during the surgical process. The injuries suffered by Duber Valero included an impact on the left shoulder and others in the region of the head, which led to his death.

The authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to clarify this tragic incident and to capture the possible perpetrators. The community is shocked by this loss and hopes that justice will be done in memory of the victim.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

