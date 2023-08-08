Home » they got out of the taxi and shot him dead
News

they got out of the taxi and shot him dead

by admin
they got out of the taxi and shot him dead

The community of the La Nevada neighborhood, located in the northwest of Valledupar, was dismayed to witness a new episode of violence on the night of Sunday, August 6. In this tragic event, Duber Sneider Valero Chinchía lost his life after being the victim of multiple gunshots in the park of this town.

According to the police report, the events occurred in the sector park, when Valero Chinchía was socializing with other people. At that moment, two individuals got out of a taxi and approached the victim. Without saying a word, they opened fire on several occasions, before fleeing the scene.

The residents of the sector came to the aid of Valero, urgently transferring him to the Rosario Pumarejo de López hospital. However, due to the seriousness of the injuries, he died during the surgical process. The injuries suffered by Duber Valero included an impact on the left shoulder and others in the region of the head, which led to his death.

The authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to clarify this tragic incident and to capture the possible perpetrators. The community is shocked by this loss and hopes that justice will be done in memory of the victim.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

See also  Interpreting Shanghai's "Eighth Five-Year Plan" Law Popularization Plan with the "Three Dimensions" of the National Leading Law Propaganda Education to Improve the City's Soft Power

You may also like

The special issue of ‘L’Amico’ focuses on baptism

Mr. Pudink recommends: Was American punk a musical...

Moving farewell to Luz Mery Tristán

Guangxi Region Braces for Multiple Showers and Possible...

over 33 million investments — Companies

Parkinson’s? You can live with it, says Ján...

Spectacular Sight in the Southern California Sky: SpaceX...

Colombia women’s team for the quarterfinals against Jamaica

PA, POSTPONED ADMINISTRATION OPEN WEEK 2020

World Dairy Conference Spurs Massive Investment in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy