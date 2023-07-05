They got tired of accidents

Many Pereirans suffered trauma yesterday on their transport routes and did not understand what it was due to. Through a peaceful sit-in, the inhabitants of this artery and those who reside in the Galán neighborhood, located in front, tied ribbons, posters and located a few chairs, because they completed two years requesting the Infrastructure Secretariat, the installation of two speed bumps, but they had never been serviced and what filled the glass was that the latest breach last week.

Andrés Zapata, a resident of Avenida, recounted everything that had happened to this day: “The bumps that were provisionally placed two years ago have caused many accidents, the most recent was on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. , in which a resident of the same neighborhood who is in intensive care was affected. It turns out that two years ago we started this nightmare, the Secretaries of Infrastructure and Traffic at the time undertook to make the asphalt reducers and sent us provisional plastic ones, which with the bustle and high speed, began to peel off and left spaces through which motorcyclists evade the reducer”.

The request was for two asphalt jumps with their own signage, the residents know that by law they must be 60 meters from each other, located between Calles 37 and 38 with Carrera 1. Despite the fact that the yellow machinery and the crew of workers they arrived at the site, the people did not move from their places, because they were told that the asphalt would arrive at 10:00 in the morning and it was already 11:10, when they were told that the material was delayed, because it came from La Virginia .