In order to ensure safety in the Cauca’s Valley during the greater week, the authorities of the department made the presentation of the “Special plan for a safe Holy Week”.

During the official act, the Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Camilo Murcia Lozano, announced that during this season there will be a force of 2,600 men and women from the Police in the 42 municipalities, in addition to 750 uniformed Army , who will guarantee public order and security during Holy Week.

Murcia said that “we have been working in an articulated manner between the Army and the Police to guarantee the tranquility of tourist destinations such as Buga, El Cerrito, Calima-El Darién, Dagua, Tuluá, among others”.

The official invited the good behavior to the vallecaucanos and to those who wish to visit as tourists the Cauca’s Valley.

“If they use the transport terminals, keep an eye on your personal belongings”, explained the secretary.

monitoring

It is estimated that around 450,000 vehicles will move through the department during the Greater Week, for which the authorities announced 22 points with special monitoring operationsin the main road corridors and points of religious and tourist interest in the Valley, such as terminals, churches and monuments.

Brigadier General Daniel Gualdrón, commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, stressed that road axes will be prioritized entrance to the capital of the Valley and the Return and Exodus plans.

For his part, Brigadier General William Fernando Prieto, commander of the Third Brigade of the National Army, reiterated that at this time they will continue to pay attention to citizen complaints to continue hitting criminals.

