According to the videos shared on social networks, banners related to the 53 ‘Edison Romaña’ front of Segunda Marquetalia can be seen, which appear to have been placed on bridges in the capital.

Until now, one of these posters has been reported on the Bridge of the Americas with Boyacá.

The messages displayed on these banners read: “Front 53 Edison Romagna. 50 years of struggle for peace and change.”

News in development…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook