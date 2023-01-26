Home News They have already lifted the embargo on the Aguas y Aguas accounts
They have already lifted the embargo on the Aguas y Aguas accounts

For example, it was determined to transfer the 10,000 million pesos, which had been budgeted to deliver as dividends in 2022 to the Municipality, in order to cover the current event and anticipate eventual situations with the DIAN that are still pending decision.

With respect to how the litigation process with the DIAN is progressing, from the mentioned company they indicated that since last Wednesday, January 18, the embargo on the Aguas y Aguas accounts was lifted by the DIAN.

They also stressed that the value of the titles that supported the controversy in the 2010 Income Statement, was worth $4,354 million, the excess of the embargo, will be endorsed to the Company during the course of the next few days.

From different sectors it was feared that the embargo on the Aguas y Aguas accounts would lead to the suspension of works to replace the aqueduct or other networks, since part of the resources for this type of project would have to be used for the payment of obligations with the DIAN.

