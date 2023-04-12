Sudani Net:

The special committee following up on the case file of the “Wad Ramli” scheme, north of Khartoum North, to compensate those affected by the floods that hit the area 4 years ago, revealed that dozens of citizens were left with night blindness due to the high temperatures and the effect of the scorching sun inside the tents inhabited by those affected for four years.

The committee warned of the consequences of procrastination in the implementation of the final judicial ruling obligating the holders of search certificates to hand over their lands. Committee member Ahmed Sorour Ramli told (The Day After) that their case is just and that the concerned scheme has an approved map since 2003, and citizens were handed search certificates in the year 2020, and added: “However, the survey process was stopped by a letter issued by a former commissioner of the Bahri locality.”

For his part, the spokesman for the committee, Al-Kazem Jaafar, said that they still have wisdom and goodwill, but he noted that all escalation options are available, including closing and blocking the road leading to the vital facility, the Al-Jili refinery, which is considered important on which Sudan depends.

The Committee of Those Affected by the Flood threatened to sue senior officials of the Khartoum state government, in addition to closing the Al-Jili Oil Refinery, and appealed to the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council to intervene urgently to hand over the housing plan approved since 2003 to the beneficiaries.

