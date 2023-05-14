“They haven’t seen me just woke up”

A Tik Tok account released an interview they did to the Vallenato music singer Ana del Castillo. In the clip they tell her that some people see similar features between her and the singer Selena Quintanilla, known for interpreting the song “Como la flor”.

“Did you know that you are compared to Selena a lot?”they initially tell you. With her particular way of responding, Ana states: “When Selena was alive there was no time for operations, when did you see cosmetic surgery in that time? And that woman was a crazy thing, an hourglass. She was a woman who had a pronounced mouth, an exotic, latin beauty. Being compared to Selena is flattering for me, because you haven’t seen me just woke up, I’m ugly and lazys”.

Selena dazzled with a unique and innovative style for her time, the sensuality, daring and elegance with which she carried each of his looks They made her one of the most iconic fashion references of the nineties.

According to some historical records, the woman no arrangements were made on his bodybecause it had good genetics.

In fact, in an interview for Estrella W carried out in the 90s, he spoke about surgeries. In the talk, the queen of Tex Mex said that she was satisfied with her body, so would not submit to the scalpelHowever, he clarified that he respects those who decide to have an aesthetic operation.

“I don’t think I’m going to do that. It depends on each oneI would not do it”pointed out the American artist who was murdered at the age of 23.