They highlight Paraguay as a regional leader in the development of hemp industrialization

Paraguay is a true regional leader in the successful development of the industrialization of hemp, highlighted this Thursday the director of International Relations of the Latin American Association of Industrial Hemp (LAIHA), Marcelo Sato, who shared the incredible benefits of industrial cannabis.

It was on the occasion of a debate in the Brazilian Congress regarding the industrialization of hemp, during a meeting with the technical commission of the Brazilian National Congress, which is analyzing the approval of this item.

Sato also stated that as an association they are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and that they hope to contribute to the progress of both countries.

Specific actions

In this regard, the Vice Minister of Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Francisco Ruiz Díaz, pointed out that the policy applied to the industrialization of hemp in Paraguay is valued by the regional organization, since the country has achieved very important, based on the fact that progress has been made in three specific actions.

“First: we managed to build a very solid legal institutional framework. We have been ahead of all times since we have a regulatory architecture that is very favorable to the development of the sector”, began by saying the Vice Minister of Industry.

“Secondly, we have all the industrial incentive instruments, which are focused on strengthening competitiveness, call it Law 60/90 and others that work for competitiveness, such as raw material, maquila regime. These instruments provide very good competitiveness to the hemp industries”, added Ruiz Díaz.

“Finally, as a third action: we are currently cooperating with the Republic of Korea, precisely to strengthen the hemp industrial sector, taking into account that this industry in Paraguay is very advanced. Some national industries are advised by American technicians, and producing at an incredible level, even doing the entire industrial chain”, said the vice minister.

“These actions surprised the Korean technicians and asked that the companies be able to guide the Korean industry, which is incipient compared to the Paraguayan ones in this sector,” explained Vice Minister Ruiz Díaz.

He highlighted that some 13 industries are currently operating in Paraguay in the industrial hemp sector, especially for medicinal, aesthetic, and clothing use.

Source: IP Agency news portal.