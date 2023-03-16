Due to the recent commemoration of International Women’s Day, in the municipality of La Jagua del Pilar, La Guajira, the social movement ‘Me Gusta La Jagua’, remembered such an important date with a special activity in which the permanent struggle and solidarity of each of the women of this population.

The initiative was led by a group of young people, in the urban and rural area of ​​the municipality of Jagua del Pilar, where women were oriented on their empowerment capacity to position themselves before society.

The jagüera woman has a unique strength in the region, which allows her to face new challenges and meet what the modern world demands, such is the case of Ivon Manjarrez Mendoza, daughter of this town, who is also an example of struggle and improvement.

Although depending on the type of society, women have assumed a very important role and function, according to their activity, such is the case that they are represented as the wife, the girlfriend, the fiancée, the sister, the daughter, but the most important role attributed is being a mother and an empowered woman.

It is there where the absolute power of all its facets is born, especially in those that concern the social sphere, based on the self-awareness of recognition and appreciation of equality, where they reaffirm themselves as people with their own perspectives, defining their thinking, their ideals. and their feeling, they are dreamy women, who illuminate the world by daring to be themselves.

It should be noted that they are not perfect women, like every human being, but that they have managed to be independent, creators of happiness, empathy and the most important cultivators of psychological well-being, which today can be defined as the acceptance of the feelings they have towards themselves.

Related