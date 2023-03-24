The trial hearing under Law 600 against Jhon Jairo Esquivel Cuadrado, alias ‘El Tigre’, was held before the Second Specialized Criminal Court of Valledupar; Donaldo José Monzón Pitalúa and Calixto López González, prosecuted for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime and aggravated homicide.

In the public hearing carried out by the Directorate of the National Specialized Prosecutor for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, details were known about how members of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AUC, perpetrated the crime against a farmer, three farm workers and a homeless person. , constituting this as a massacre on July 3, 2000 in the corregimiento of Casacará, jurisdiction of Codazzi.

Monzón Pitilúa recounted that their objective as members of the AUC was to kill guerrillas, whether they were in civilian clothes or in uniform, and for this they had militiamen who did intelligence work in the towns to later commit “operatives,” as he called these reprehensible acts of blood. .

“The information was provided to us by boys who worked who went in civilian clothes and supervised the area well and we got involved in operations. That was a follow-up that we had been doing for several days, so I sent alias El Chirri to find out how everything was and he told us that these people were in the Casacará hamlet, so we carried out the operation. Those boys for the front were recruited by Juan Manuel Álvarez alias Daniel and alias El Tigre. The order came from Jorge 40 and alias Chitiva, so the direct order was expected,” said Monzón Pitilúa.

It should be remembered that the multiple crime was perpetrated by a group of between 10 and 15 people who carried long and short range weapons, as well as uniforms for the exclusive use of the Military Forces, belonging to an organization outside the law.

The fatalities were Ever Enrique Peñalosa Guerra, a 36-year-old farmer, and the workers José Gilberto Martínez Villa, 36, Manuel Joaquín Martínez Villa, 26, and José Farid Perdomo, 44, as well as an unidentified homeless man. with approximately 34 years of age

The paramilitaries arrived in the town at night, entered each of their homes, forcibly abducted them and proceeded to kill them with firearms.

According to the investigation, the action was perpetrated by members of the ‘Juan Andrés Álvarez’ front of the Northern Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AUC, who were present and committed crimes in the department of Cesar.

The Prosecutor’s Office also established in its investigations that the “Juan Andrés Álvarez” front was one of the groups that most uprooted people in Cesar, with its anti-subversive strategy that became a devastating “killing machine” in the center and northeast from the Department.

