They hold a security council in Cesar in the face of threats to candidates for regional elections

Given the recent threats made by alleged subversive groups that still operate in the country against various candidates for regional elections in the department, The Government of Cesar, in conjunction with the police authorities, held a security council at the facilities of the Valledupar Departmental Archive.

According to the Secretary of Government, Eduardo Esquivel, this is the third electoral follow-up committee that is carried out in response to the threats suffered by candidates for public office in this year’s elections in the department. One of the notable cases is that of Claudia Margarita Zuleta, a former candidate for the Governor’s office, who was forced to abandon her political process due to alleged threats against her.

“This committee was carried out in an extraordinary way, it was scheduled for Friday, but due to the current situation we decided to bring it forward to analyze, together with the Police, the National Army and other organizations, the possible security guarantees for the candidates during the development of his political campaigns“, explained the Secretary of Government.

The security council was attended by representatives of various political parties, who heard the measures to be implemented on October 29. In addition, it was attended by the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and the National Registry, who showed their support for the representatives of the different parties.

The commander of the Cesar Police, Wilson Álvarez, stressed that the police entity will ensure the safety of the candidates in the elections, as well as the community in general, to guarantee the free and safe exercise of the right to vote.

“There will be more than 299 voting points throughout the department, which will be guarded by the Army and the National Police, with the aim of ensuring the right to vote of citizens in a safe manner. In addition, we are carrying out this committee to address any type of threat or alert that may arise, and respond immediately to avoid any affectation during the next elections.“said the commander.

