The authorities confirmed the first imported case of chikungunya, informed the Undersecretary of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Francisco Pérez.

The case was detected the previous week in the Camilo Ponce canton, Azuay province (south), in a person who traveled to Paraguay, a country that is on epidemiological alert.

“All the respective measures have already been taken in terms of fumigation to avoid vectors and also treatment and follow-up of the person, who is stable at home,” Pérez indicated.

The experts detailed that there is no risk of contagion to other people and ensure that in Ecuador there are no locally transmitted cases.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by the bite of the vector mosquitoes «Aedes aegypti» and «Aedes albopictus», which is characterized by high fever, headaches, muscle and mainly joint pain that can become chronic. and in some cases cause disability for several years.

Pérez added that the Ministry of Health launched a national strategy to prevent the transmission of this disease with preventive and vector control measures, as well as the destruction of vector mosquito breeding sites.

This virus was detected for the first time in Ecuador in 2014 and its transmission occurred in various tropical and subtropical areas, where the presence of transmitting mosquitoes exists.