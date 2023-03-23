The activity was headed by Professor Cosme Arzolay and included the participation of the municipal organizers of the Party.

This Wednesday, March 22, the first meeting of those responsible for organizing the United Socialist Party of Venezuela was held. psuv in Monagas, with the participation of the delegates of the 13 municipalities of the entity.

The activity, which took place at the Party’s house in Maturín, was headed by Professor Cosme Arzolay and the Head of Room Jose Alejandro Rodriguez, who gave instructions on the importance of consolidating a robust, cohesive Party and with the unity that has been entrusted President Nicolás Maduro, the first vice president of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello Rondón and, in Monagas, the political boss Ernesto Luna.

Arzolay stressed the importance of having all the PSUV structures consolidated, from the municipal, parish, UBCH, community and street levels and their teams, preparing and fine-tuning the militancy towards the great victory that the Bolivarian Revolution will have in the next electoral contest. presidential election, scheduled for the year 2024.

The agenda of the meeting included a balance on the national situation, reiterating the unrestricted support for the decisions made by our President Maduro against corruption.

Professor Cosme Arzolay led the organization meeting of the Psuv Monagas.

