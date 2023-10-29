They hold the first Youth Festival in San Salvador Este

This Saturday, the first #JuveFest took place at the La Bombonera Municipal Court and at the SkatePark Altavista, in Ilopango; with the aim of celebrating and promoting youth.

“Never in the history of this country have we had such concrete and significant spaces as it has been in the Government of our President Nayib Bukele,” said José Chicas, the mayor and candidate for San Salvador Este.

During the event, young people exhibited their skills in activities such as skateboarding, dance, freestyle, BMX, among others. Participants from different areas of the country praised the safe environment at the festival, organized by the mayor with the support of the deputies of the Cyan Bank, Christian Guevara, Alexia Rivas, Edgardo Mulato and Rodrigo Ayala.

https://x.com/chrisguevarag/status/1718377858635100228?s=46&t=GPm-j1ozC2tqC5RvVu4bAw

