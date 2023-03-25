Home News They hung him to give him a lesson for stealing – breaking latest news
News

They hung him to give him a lesson for stealing – breaking latest news

by admin
They hung him to give him a lesson for stealing – breaking latest news

Zamora Ch. Inhabitants of the city of Yantzaza, province of Zamora Chinchipe, tired of the constant crimes, managed to capture a young man, who minutes before had tried to enter someone else’s home.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Edy T., who was tied up and hung by his feet from a public lighting pole and proceeded to punish him.

The National Police, alerted to the event, arrived in the sector, arrested the alleged criminal and transferred him to the Yantzaza hospital to receive medical attention, since he was injured. (YO)

See also  Volpiano, they tried to occupy two lodgings: blocked by the carabinieri

You may also like

Two alternate pathways will be adequate

Füllkrug delights the fans: the renewed national team...

Lasso presents a letter to the CC “in...

Perspective. Rosa, one of the first merchants of...

Ex-entrepreneur convicted of defamation of Jens Spahn

Jury: more than 1,300 specialized medical care

The Spring Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven

Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg

Chinese technology for submarines can make them ‘invisible’...

20 fire brigades in action in a forest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy