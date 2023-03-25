Zamora Ch. Inhabitants of the city of Yantzaza, province of Zamora Chinchipe, tired of the constant crimes, managed to capture a young man, who minutes before had tried to enter someone else’s home.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Edy T., who was tied up and hung by his feet from a public lighting pole and proceeded to punish him.

The National Police, alerted to the event, arrived in the sector, arrested the alleged criminal and transferred him to the Yantzaza hospital to receive medical attention, since he was injured. (YO)