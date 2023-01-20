Home News They identified a subject found dead in the invasion of Valledupar
They identified a subject found dead in the invasion of Valledupar

After the technical inspection of the corpse, the authorities identified the subject found lifeless in the Francisco Javier invasion, northwest of Valledupar, whose body was wrapped in a black polyshadow canvas and tied with a rope.

This is Milton Javier Montano Pillamue, a native of Piendamo, Cauca. The discovery was recorded on Wednesday morning by residents of the area who notified the authorities.

So far the causes of death are unknown since he had no impacts from a firearm or a knife. However, it is presumed that he was suffocated, his hands were tied behind his back.

