They identified one of the dead on the right bank of Valledupar

AJosé Eduviges Vargas corresponds to the identity of one of the people found lifeless in the sector known as ‘Cola de Caballo’ located in the right bank of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar.

Its about man who was found with his disfigured face floating on the banks of the Guatapurí River that borders the Nueve de Marzo invasion.

EL PILÓN knew that José Eduviges lived in the Villa del Rosario neighborhood, a nearby sector where the event occurred. SHis body was found hours after authorities also found a human head in the area.

However, the authorities have not established that the two cases are related.

