They identify a woman murdered in the 450 Years

The 40-year-old woman was identified as Yenis Viviana Ramírez Sandoval, killed by a firearm impact to the head, in events recorded on Saturday night in the 450 Años neighborhood of Valledupar.

According to the authorities’ report, the victim was admitted without vital signs to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, in the same sector, where she was taken by her relatives.

It was also known that Yenis Viviana was shot in the face and had to leave through a cheek.

“According to what was stated by the son of the deceased, she arrived at the residence and was approached by two subjects who are unable to speak, the grillman got off the motorcycle and shot him. There is no known judicial record of this person and it is a case that is just beginning the investigation to establish the motives and identify the hitmen,” said the Police.

A judicial source revealed that one of the complexities in the investigation of the case is that at the site of the events they have not found nearby security cameras that have recorded the event and could contribute to the identification of those responsible.

It should be remembered that this crime happened after the victim finished working in a fried food sale, near his home located on the 66th block of the 450 Years. Neighbors in the sector reported that Yenis was a widow and mother of three children.

