Before the Seventh Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Control of Guarantees, they presented Omar Enrique Mendoza Rodriguez37, as the alleged driver who transported the hit man who ended the life of Mabel de los Reyes Escobar Muñoz, in an attack with firearm occurred in the Leandro Díaz neighborhood of Valledupar.

Mendoza Rodríguez must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms, investigated by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 8.

According to the investigations, Omar Enrique Mendoza drove the motorcycle on which the subject who approached Mabel de los Reyes was traveling to shoot her when she got out of a motorcycle taxi on the diagonal 24 with 61 of the Urbanization Leandro Diaz, exactly in stage two.

The woman died immediately multiple shots to the face that afternoon of December 12, 2022.

THE VICTIM

The case of Mabel de los Reyes promptly generated rejection among the vallenato population after learning that the woman suffered from harassment by her ex-sentimental partner.

Public opinion came up with a video made by Mabel de los Reyes in which she recorded her ex-partner hanging around her home to insult and insult her.

The woman in the audiovisual material also launched reproaches against your ex-partner and warns him that he would pass the recordings on to the police officers: “Here, gentlemen agents, here I told you, this is the paper, that’s why I want a restraining order, this is the subject’s face, this is the fifth video, and this is called harassment and you don’t have to come here”, he said while recording the subject who was at the door of his house.

Apparently the man was harassing Mabel de los Reyes to get them to resume the sentimental relationship. However, the Prosecutor’s Office has not determined whether the woman’s ex-partner would have any relation to crime. On Thursday afternoon, only the capture legalization hearing and part of the accusation had been held.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, Omar Mendoza acted with the hit man for an economic motivation offered by a third party.

Mabel de los Reyes was known by the inhabitants for attending a religious community.

THE CAPTURE

Omar Enrique Mendoza was captured in the Brisas de Maraca invasion of the municipality of Becerril by a court order issued by a guarantee control judge.

He operational It was carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with the National Police.

