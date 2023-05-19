They identify the first kiss recorded in history – Diario La Página

Historians from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) affirm that the peoples of the ancient Middle East practiced kissing on the lips, in relation to sex, 4,500 years ago. The researchers analyzed thousands of written sources from Mesopotamia that allowed them to push back, by at least 1,000 years, the date that was accepted by the scientific community and that has been linked to the early spread of the herpes simplex virus 1.

“In ancient Mesopotamia, which is the name of the first human cultures that existed between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, in present-day Iraq and Syria, people wrote in cuneiform on clay tablets. Many thousands of such tablets have survived to this day, and contain clear examples that kissing was considered a part of romantic intimacy in ancient times, just as it could be a part of friendship and family relationships,” explained Troels Pank Arbøll. , expert in the history of medicine in Mesopotamia.

“Therefore, kissing should not be considered as a custom that originated exclusively in a single region and spread from there, but rather seems to have been practiced in multiple ancient cultures over several millennia,” Arbøll noted.

“Indeed, research on bonobos and chimpanzees, humans’ closest living relatives, has shown that both species kiss, which may suggest that kissing is a fundamental behavior in humans, and explains why what can be found in all cultures”, indicated Sophie Lund Rasmussen.

A potentially risky practice

“There is a substantial body of medical texts from Mesopotamia, some of which mention disease with symptoms reminiscent of herpes simplex virus 1,” Arbøll said. The researchers published their results Thursday in the journal Science.

“However, it is interesting to note some similarities between the disease known as bu’shanu in ancient Mesopotamian medical texts and the symptoms caused by herpes simplex infections. Bu’shanu disease was mainly located in or around the mouth and throat, and symptoms included vesicles in or around the mouth, which is one of the dominant signs of herpes infection,” Arbøll says.

“If the practice of kissing was widespread and well established in a variety of ancient societies, the effects of kissing, in terms of pathogen transmission, probably must have been more or less constant,” Rasmussen said.