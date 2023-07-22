They identify the two men whose bodies were found on the Manta highway

As Félix Tumbaco and Alexis Reyes, the two men found dead in a countryside of blanket.

The discovery occurred on the road to the El Aromo site, in Manta, Manabí province.

People who were walking on the side of this highway in Manta noticed the presence of remains of two men.

Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and even predatory animals and a dog were eating them.

The discovery of these two men occurred on the morning of Thursday, July 20, 2023.

More than 24 hours later it was confirmed that it was Félix Tumbaco and Alexis Reyes.

Both were from the province of Santa Elena. They had been missing for several days.

According to their relatives, both were kidnapped more than ten days ago and since then their whereabouts have been unknown.

Relatives came to forensic center from Manta and recognized them by the tattoos of one of them and the other by the clothes.

After carrying out the corresponding legal procedures, both bodies would be transferred to st. Helen.

