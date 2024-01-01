They immobilize a passenger with adhesive tape during a crisis on a flight to Miami: “They are killing me”

Passenger Tied up with Duct Tape on Flight from Rio to Miami

A passenger on board American Airlines flight 9948 from Rio de Janeiro to Miami experienced an apparent nervous breakdown during the journey, causing the crew and fellow passengers to restrain him with duct tape.

The incident took place last Friday as the flight departed Rio at approximately 10:00 pm. The unidentified man began to ask for help and shouted that he was being killed, prompting the crew and other passengers to take action.

Local 10 News obtained videos of the event, showing the man being held down by a crew member and four other passengers in what appeared to be the plane’s kitchen. “Let me go,” the man on the floor is heard saying, while another passenger responds, “no, until I stop kicking.”

Despite the dramatic situation, there was no reported arrest or delay to the flight as a result of the incident.

American Airlines has not released a statement regarding the incident, and the specific details of the passenger’s condition or what led to the apparent breakdown remain unknown.

As video of the incident circulates on social media, the airline is likely to face questions about its handling of the situation. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that can unfold mid-flight and the swift actions crew members and passengers may be required to take in such unforeseen circumstances.

