They impose 20 years in prison on a subject who abused a minor in Lourdes Colón

The Second Sentencing Court of Zacatecoluca, La Paz, sentenced a man who, in an act of intolerance, murdered his neighbor in this same jurisdiction, on July 11 of last year, to 15 years in prison.

The defendant was identified as Carlos Alberto Romero Iraheta, who shot and killed the neighbor in the La Española neighborhood, in the El Espino Arriba canton.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that the investigations determined that Iraheta, in a fit of rage, shot his neighbor after seeing that the victim’s son moved a garbage bag onto his property, which obstructed the street. passage of the rain

“Upon seeing the young man’s action, Romero shot him, but he did not hit him and he managed to save himself from the injury and by telling his father what happened; later they both went to the attacker’s house and when he saw them arrive he shot him again, mortally wounding the young man’s father, “explained the FGR.

The neighbor was transferred still alive to a health care center, but died before being treated.

