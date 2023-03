With abundant evidence, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to show that in 2017, Gregorio Pérez Juárez repeatedly raped a minor, in the municipality of Nahuizalco, department of Sonsonate. The events occurred in the months of May, August and November of the year 2017 when the defendant used the trust […]

