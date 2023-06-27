They impose a fine of more than $730 million for misleading advertising on Claro

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce sanctioned the company Comunicación Celular Comcel (Claro) with a fine of 730 million 800 thousand pesos for issuing misleading advertising.

The control body indicated that it evidenced that a mobile communication services firm delivered confusing information with the advertising pieces in which it offered “Prepaid Sim Card 3X3 benefits” “Enjoy 21 GB for 3 months; 7 GB each month + unlimited WhatsApp and Facebook + unlimited minutes and SMS”.

According to the super industry, this promotion could mislead users.

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce determined that deception or confusion is configured in the lack of clarity in the information provided in advertising, since the use of the WhatsApp service was offered unlimited, but only for some low-quality events, without informing users what those events were, and that video calls could generate charges or additional charges or, failing that, they could not be available in said promotion.

The Superindustry established that appeals for reconsideration before the Directorate of Investigations for the Protection of Communications Services Users and appeals before the Office of the Delegate for Consumer Protection proceed against the decision. with RSF

