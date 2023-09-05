They impose precautionary measures on the assets of ‘Jorge 40’

At the request of prosecutors from the Transitional Justice Directorate, the Justice and Peace Guarantees Control Chamber of the Superior Court of Barranquilla (Atlántico) and Bogotá, they imposed precautionary measures on four rural properties that would be related to former paramilitary chief Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, aka George 40; and eight rural properties linked to Carlos Mario Jiménez Naranjo, alias Macaco.

Property belonging to alias Jorge 40 The Matuzalén farm stands out, located in Sabanas de San Ángel (Magdalena). This property, valued at 10,292 million pesos, would have been used as a meeting center for the Northern Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

According to the evidence, the property would be linked to Leónidas Duque Hurtado, one of the trusted men of alias Jorge 40.

The other three properties correspond to the El Joropo, El Prado and La Pechichona farms, located in Sabanas de San Ángel (Magdalena) and Valledupar (Cesar), whose valuation exceeds 15,127 million pesos. In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office evidenced that the assets are in the name of a company and the wife of alias Jorge 40, who would be the legal representative.

Assets alias Macaco They correspond to eight lots located in the village of Las Cruces in Filandia (Quindío), which have an area of ​​152 hectares and are valued at more than 12,171 million pesos.

These assets were identified thanks to the investigative work on persecution carried out by the Assets Group of the Transitional Justice Directorate and would be linked to third parties and a company with ties to Carlos Mario Jiménez Naranjo, alias Macaco, former head of the Central Bolívar Bloc of the AUC, who was excluded from the special Justice and Peace process.

The Prosecutor’s Office has identified common patterns used in order to hide the properties of alias Macaco, such as transactions, front men and the constitution of trusts to hide the negotiation, the money and the ownership of the properties.

The assets affected with precautionary measures of embargo, kidnapping and suspension of dispositive power will be delivered by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to the Fund for Reparation to Victims for its administration. In three and a half years, the Magistracy has decreed precautionary measures of seizure, seizure and suspension of dispositive power, on 1,299 assets, valued at $1,251,534,845,936, which represents an increase of 209%, compared to the appraisal. of assets with precautionary measure decreed during the period 2006-2019.

