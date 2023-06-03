They impose preventive detention on six alleged members of a gang of theft of vehicle accessories in Cuenca





Cuenca.- Judge of the Judicial Unit of Cueca issued pretrial detention against six people investigated for their alleged participation in the crime of illicit association for the theft of vehicle accessoriess and its subsequent commercialization, in the city of Cuenca.

The accused are Aurelio Leonardo S., 48 years old; Wilson Medardo A., 46 years old, Mauro Bolívar M., 46 years old; Kevin Andrés F., 33 years old; Sonia Marlene P., 47; and Daniela Maritza M., 30 years old.

In addition, at the hearing to formulate charges, held yesterday, in the Cuenca Judicial Complex, the judge ordered the seizure of six vehicles that were apparently used by those now detained to commit the crimes. Similarly, other evidence collected during the operation, such as auto parts and cell phones, are currently in chain of custody.

Operating Firmness 108

The alleged members of the criminal group dedicated to the theft of vehicle accessories were arrested at dawn on Thursday, June 1, 2023, during the operation «Firm 108» executed by the National Police in coordination with the Azuay Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigations, those now accused apparently dismantled medium and high-end vehicles, in different sectors of the city, in some cases on the outskirts of hospitals and universities.

They stole vehicle computers, radios, tachometers, electrical controls and other accessories. Then, the parts were transferred to electrical workshops for sale. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in some cases the alleged organization operated at the request of the people who worked in the electrical workshops, who offered the accessories to their customers.

Those involved mobilized in various vehicles to avoid detection.

Research

Leonardo Amoroso, Provincial Prosecutor of the Azuayexplained that the investigation began on February 9, 2023 and over the course of four months, follow-ups, video review and other procedures were carried out, which finally allowed the search of three electrical workshops and 10 homes.

The raids were carried out in Sayausí, San Miguel de Putushi, Carmen de Guzho, El Calvario, Cayambe neighborhood, Santa Ana, San Joaquín, San José de Balzay and El Batán.

According to a report from the Prosecutor’s Office, during the investigations, among the first steps, monitoring and surveillance of the activities of the now accused, audio and video recordings, request for telephone reports and private security camera recordings, compilation of the information of the calls for help to the ECU 911 of the victims and of the complaints presented in the Prosecutor’s Office.

Background

Andrés Paredes, head of the Azuay Judicial Police, reported that some of the detainees record criminal record.

Kevin F., has four arrests for robbery and noncompliance with legitimate decisions of the authority; and Wilson A., 46, records an arrest for racketeering. The other detainees had no criminal records.

Given

The crime of illicit association is typified and punished in article 370 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code, with deprivation of liberty for three to five years. -(YO)