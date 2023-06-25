THEY IMPUT THE PENDEX BRAVUCÓN OF CORONEL OVIEDO!! « CDE News

CORONEL OVIEDO (special envoy) The 17-year-old teenager who brutally assaulted another student in the bathroom of the San Roque González de Santacruz school in Coronel Oviedo, was accused of coercion by the fiscal agent Fermín Segovia. With this action, we try to make it clear to bullying minors, bullies that no action goes unpunished, hopefully this will serve as an example and intimidation so that these situations stop in schools

Background of the fact

A student was brutally attacked on June 13 in the bathroom of the San Roque González de Santacruz school in Coronel Oviedo. The victim even received death threats. The event was recorded by other students of the institution.

Some young people who were in the place recorded everything that happened and others did not even flinch to separate the victim from the perpetrator.

The boys’ bathroom became the scene of the fight, out of sight of teachers and administrators.

The victim received death threats from the perpetrator, who reproached her for previous actions of group behavior.

“You tell someone what happens here ‘he killed you’, you understand”, the attacker is heard saying.

