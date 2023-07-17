They inaugurate the 500 kv Yguazú Substation that guarantees the country’s energy sovereignty

The inauguration of the Yguazú substation was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez.

The Yguazú Substation was inaugurated on the night of this Friday (14), with the presence of the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez. It is already connected to the 500 kV transmission line, which will allow the use of 100% of Itaipu’s energy.

The commissioning of the Yguazú 500 kV Substation and its interconnection to the right bank of Itaipu, took place last Saturday, July 8. The works that were executed within a period of 26 months by the Siemens Rieder Yguazu 500 kV Consortium and the company CIE SA

The work required a total investment of US$ 123,400,000 financed through the Development Bank of Latin America – CAF, as part of the program to strengthen the national interconnected system, and awarded through International Public Tender No. 1,542/2019. .

The works were divided into two lots: Lot 1 included the construction of the Yguazú 500/220/23 kV Substation, which included the installation and commissioning of two banks of 500/220 kV 600 MVA autotransformers, totaling 1,200 MVA of power, and another transformer 220/23 kV of 80 MVA of power.

On the other hand, Lot 2 consisted of the Interconnection of the 500 kV Yguazú Substation through the construction of 53 km of double ternary 500 kV Transmission Line from the Right Bank Substation of Itaipú to the Yguazú Substation, and a total transmission capacity of 4,430 MVA, equivalent to 6 turbines of the Itaipú Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The project also included complementary works such as the expansion of the right bank substation of Itaipú, the sectioning of the transmission lines at 220 kV Kilometer 30 – Coronel Oviedo, the adequacies in the lines of 220 kV right bank itaipú – Itakyry and the Line of Transmission 66 kV Right Bank Itaipú – Hernandarias.

In addition, the Substation has 10 positions for the installation of 10 23,000 Volt distribution lines, which will promote the installation of large labor-generating industries in a strategic area of ​​Alto Paraná due to its proximity to the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant.

This strategic work for the National Government will in turn allow the use of the availability of 100 percent clean and renewable electrical energy, to meet the internal demand of the population and of all productive sectors, with criteria of quality, socio-environmental responsibility and efficiency, constituting electrical energy in a factor of economic growth, industrial development and social progress.

The Yguazú substation is considered one of the most emblematic and strategic works of the Paraguayan electricity sector. It will provide the country with the technical conditions necessary to dispose of 100% of the power it is entitled to by treaty, as a co-owner of Itaipú.

The inaugural act was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, the President of ANDE, Ing. Félix Sosa, the director general of Itaipú (Paraguayan side), Manuel María Cáceres, the Technical Director of Itaipú Binacional, Renato Soares Sacramento, on behalf of the director general of Itaipú (Brazilian side) Enio Verri, Dr. Nicanor Duarte Frutos, Paraguayan director of the Binational Entity Yacyretá, as well as national, local authorities, executives and officials of ANDE and special guests.

