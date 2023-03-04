After the request made by the union leadership and the departmental government, The national government decided to include the Mulaló – Loboguerrero road projects in the 2022-2026 National Development Planthe deep dredging of the access channel to Buenaventura and the Cañaveral wastewater treatment plant of the Cauca river.

The representative to the Chamber for the Valley, Christian Garcés, stated in this regard that this is “very good news for income and jobs in the Valley; We thank the National Planning Directorate for responding to this request in which we have insisted so muchNow we hope that the PowerPoint presentation they made in Cali will lead to the projects being included in the Multi-Year Investment Plan”.

The congressman said thatThe inclusion of these priority projects for the region is the result of the coordinated work of all the active forces of the Valley who constantly insisted on the importance that these works have for the income, jobs and competitiveness of the country”.

The manager stated that “We cannot continue wasting the strategic positioning of Buenaventura and we must ensure that roads such as the Mulaló – Loboguerrerothe dredging to a depth of 16.5 meters and the Cauca river ptar are now in the Pluriannual Investment Plan”.

He reiterated that this achievement It is the product of the work of the Regional Block and of congressmen from the Valley, unions and citizens.

Good news

On the other hand, the Secretary of Economic Development of the Valley, Pedro Andrés Bravo, described as excellent news for the integral development of the department and the progress of the Pacific Coast the news of the inclusion of various strategic regional macroprojects in the National Development Plan.

The announcement was made during the meeting of the board of directors of the Third and Fourth Joint Economic Committees of the Senate and the House of Representativeswhich met in Cali.

“For the Valley we are pleased at this moment because we have just seen the presentation that includes the Mulaló-Loboguerrero route, which we have been waiting for for a long time. We also saw the dredging of the access channel to the port of Buenaventura, which will allow us to be more competitive.”, indicated the Secretary of Economic Development of the Valley, Pedro Andrés Bravo, recalling that Valle del Cauca is the main agro-industrial producer in the country, with a 28% market share.

Governor Clara Luz Roldán stated that “We have fought hard for the Mulaló-Loboguerrero road, it is a project in which we have been correcting issues such as the environment for four yearswhich we surpassed and reached an economic balance of $400 billion.”

amount unknown

Diego Felipe Bustamante, director of the Administrative Department of Planning of Valle del Cauca, explained that, despite the positive announcement, At the moment, the total amount of resources allocated to investment in these projects in Valle del Cauca is unknown. included in the Plan.

“We do not see within the Annual Investment Plan, as was achieved in the previous two, the total number of what is coming for Valle del Cauca,” stressed the official, who added that a document is expected to be filed with the General Secretariat of the Chamber and Senate in the coming days so that it can be socialized with the different commissions.

Other prioritized investments in the National Development Plan in Valle del Cauca are the expansion of the international airport ‘Alfonso Bonilla Aragón’ and the construction of the second control towerin addition to the feasibility of the Cercanías Train in the first phase to Jamundí and the possibility of a second phase to Palmira, to promote the development of Valle del Cauca municipalities.

