They indict Donald Trump – EntornoInteligente

The former president, who is facing his third trial, has been charged with four counts of conspiracy, witness tampering and obstruction of legal proceedings.

The political career of Donald Trump has entered uncharted territory this Tuesday, one more, with the indictment of the former Republican president by a grand jury in Washington, after having investigated his attempts to reverse the legitimate results of the November elections. 2020, culminating in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a horde of supporters. The Republican candidate must appear this Thursday at four in the afternoon before Judge Tanya Chutkan, of the federal district court in Washington, for the reading of the charges. Chutkan, who was appointed by Barack Obama, is known for her harsh rulings in cases involving the assault on the Capitol.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who on behalf of the Department of Justice is supervising this case and that of the Mar-a-Lago papers, has been confident that Trump will have “a speedy trial.” “My team will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be proven in court and tried by a jury of citizens,” Smith said in a brief appearance after announcing the indictment.

This is the third time that Trump fits in four months, after the April arrest in New York in the caso Stormy Daniels, the payment of black money to silence a porn actress for an extramarital relationship, and the one in June in Miami, where he appeared before the judge to answer about the handling of hundreds of boxes of confidential documents that he took without permission from the White House . She kept them at her Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, despite repeated claims by the authorities. At least 31 of those documents concern national security.

But the gravity of the facts that are imputed to him now, in a year of judicial vertigo for the Republican candidate, even exceeds the two previous accusations. Nothing less than assaulting the foundations of democracy, in the institution that represents it, in a maddened and ultimately failed effort to cling to power. The tycoon’s bad losing blinded him to the point of conspiring to defraud the government he once led, repeatedly lying about the election results, ignoring the repeated advances of some aides to tell the truth, while conspiring with others to try to fraudulently change the result of the polls in their favor. On the day of the riot, in short, he tried to “exploit” the chaos by pressing to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

If in the case opened against him in Florida he is accused of 37 crimes, in the one in Washington four charges have fallen. The first is for conspiracy “with dishonesty, fraud, and deception to obstruct the national process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential elections,” which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. In addition, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the polls, and a sentence of ten years in prison for conspiring against the right to vote. The fourth charge carries a possible sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to obstruct the certification of ballots. The prosecution has also charged six accomplices, without revealing their identities, although everything indicates that one of them is Rudolph Giuliani, Trump’s personal ex-lawyer and also involved in the investigation into the attempted pot hole in Georgia, which could soon be substantiated in a fourth charge. A conviction in this case, or any of the other two, would not prevent Trump from running for office or even being re-elected president.

Trump’s claims to have won the election, the prosecution says, were “false, and the defendant knew they were false. But the defendant repeated them and disseminated them widely anyway – to make his knowingly false claims about him appear legitimate, to create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and to erode public faith in election administration.” A conclusion similar to that reached by the special committee of Congress, made up of legislators from both parties, which investigated him for 18 months for the assault on the Capitol, agreeing that with his attitude Trump put the country on the brink of a coup d’état. .

Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that Donald Trump was “determined to stay in power” through conspiracies that targeted the waterline of a “critical function of the United States federal government: the process of collecting, counting, and certifying results.” of the presidential elections. The investigation has focused on the turbulent two months after November 2020, in which Trump refused to accept his defeat and said he was the victim of a robbery at the polls. The unrest led to the Capitol riot, when some 2,500 of his supporters violently stormed the building, attacked police officers and disrupted the counting of electoral votes in Congress.

The third indictment against Trump in four months comes as he leads the Republican race for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination. So far, the former president has been dismissing all charges, accusing prosecutors of political persecution, manhunt of witches instigated by the Democrats to harm him politically and, ultimately, get him off the track by 2024 (nothing could be further from the truth, judging by the results of the polls, which see their intention to vote multiply after each legal setback) . In a crazy message full of conspiracy theories, his campaign lashed out on Tuesday against prosecutor Smith and against President Biden. Smith is “the enforcer for the crime family” of the Democratic president, he said in a statement. “The good news is that President Trump is not intimidated and his movement America First will take him back to the White House, where he will dismantle the Deep State and bring the Biden crime family to justice.” Trump’s election team also accuses Biden and his circle of enriching themselves “by selling access to the Communist Party of China, Ukraine and other foreign countries.”

Ron DeSantis, the only one of the dozen Republicans who aspire to the nomination for 2024 who can overshadow him -he has not succeeded so far, and lags far behind in the voter intention polls-, reacted ambivalently, without show support for Trump but criticize the court decision. “As president [de EE UU], I will end the militarization of government, replace the director of the FBI, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. Although I have seen the reports, I have not read the indictment. However, I believe that we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to transfer cases from Washington to their home districts, ”said the governor of Florida, in a message very similar to the one he delivered after the previous charges.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, also a Republican Kevin McCarthy, has assured that the Department of Justice is trying to distract the attention of the population from the “recent” news about Hunter Biden, who supposedly received money from China (hence the campaign indictment), as well as his legal problems. McCarthy has ensured that Justice gave the president’s eldest son “broad secret immunity” and that the president himself spoke with Hunter’s business associates more than 20 times. In recent days, Republicans have spread rumors about foreign businessmen approaching Hunter Biden to seek privileged access to the president. “The Republicans in the House will continue to uncover the truth about the Biden Administration and about the double standard” judicially, that is, with benefits to Hunter Biden and accusations against Trump.

Much harsher and more critical has been Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president who is currently competing with him for the Republican nomination. In a message posted on the old Twitter, Pence, who was shouted to be hanged by the violent Trump supporters who vandalized the Capitol for not obeying Trump -he was in charge of electoral certification-, said: “Today’s indictment serves as a important reminder: anyone who puts himself ahead of the Constitution should never be president of the United States. “Our country is more important than any man”, has concluded the thread of messages. The differences between Trump and Pence, which he has testified before the grand jury, became apparent at the time, and have only deepened ever since.

Few voices have been raised among Democrats, including those of Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, and Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives. Both have described the third accusation as “the most serious and with the most consequences so far.”

“Witch hunt”

As on previous occasions, the imminence of the accusation was aired by the former president himself on his Truth social network on July 18, when he said he had received a letter from Smith notifying him that he was being investigated for his electoral interference and the assault on the Capitol. Smith and the grand jury have called in people close to them for questioning up to the last minute, and on Monday of last week CNN reported that they had received about 1,000 pages of documents that they had not yet had a chance to review. The news network also reported that the investigation had been expanded to include a meeting in February 2020 at the Trump White House to implement the plan to discredit the elections that November, due to alleged irregularities in the electoral counting machines. and in early voting, which was expanded due to the pandemic.

Trump has another judicial front pending, which could materialize, according to the prosecutor handling the case, Democrat Fani Willis, in the coming weeks. It is an investigation into the alleged maneuvers that she and his team carried out to manipulate the result of the 2020 elections in Georgia. The investigation began in February 2021 and is based on the call that Trump made to the Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to demand that he seek 11,780 votes, one more than Biden obtained in that state. A judge rejected a few days ago Trump’s claim to challenge the prosecutor in the case.

