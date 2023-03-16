Home News ‘They informed me that they canceled the firefighters: Councilor Santiago Zuleta
News

‘They informed me that they canceled the firefighters: Councilor Santiago Zuleta

The lobbyist stated that it seems that the commander of the Santa Marta Volunteer Fire DepartmentListen to the Council. The fees of the lifeguards have already been paid.

The concilor Santiago Zuleta, in ordinary session of the Council last night. He confirmed that after having denounced that the personnel of the Volunteer Fire Department, to whom they owed three months and the premiums, They were already canceled during the course of yesterday.

“It seems that they listen to this Council, I have just been informed that what was owed to the lifeguards of the volunteer firefighters, was canceled. That comes to me from the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled ”he pointed out.

On the other hand, he returned to the topic of creating the Official Fire Department of Santa Martawithout the current one disappearing.

