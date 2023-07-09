They install a pool in the middle of the street in Santa Marta

Looking for ‘solutions’ for the heat this Sunday, in an act unusual citizens They installed a plastic pool on calle 10 with carrera 7 in Santa Marta.

The structure encroaches on one lane of the street and drivers must pass on the opposite side to avoid colliding with it. He made It does not stop being curiousespecially since today the temperature is about 33 degrees Celsius and the thermal sensation of almost 40 in the city, and in the place where they put the pool there is not a tree that gives shade.

As they would say out there, “Imagine living in Switzerland and missing this”or like the song by Carlos Vives “Everything happens in Pescaíto”.

