They install extra sessions of the Departmental Assembly of Chocó

They install extra sessions of the Departmental Assembly of Chocó

Today, December 22, the governor of Chocó (e) José Guido Mena installed the extraordinary sessions of the departmental Assembly, which will run until December 28, 2023.

Six draft Ordinances will be studied during these sessions:

1. Addition of income and expense resources of the New ESE Hospital San Francisco de Asís, valid 2023.

2. Creation of the Public Policy of International Cooperation and investment for the development of Chocó. 2023-2032.

3. Creation of the Intercultural Ethnoeducational Public Policy for Chocó.

4. Institutionalization of the gold and platinum book of the Government.

5. Modification of Ordinance 004 of 1995 in articles 3 and 4: recognize Corpoantero as a corporation in charge of planning, coordinating, operating, promoting and protecting the Antero Agualimpia shawm and folk dance festival.

6. Incorporation of resources to the income and expense budget of the Government of Chocó – effective 2023, for the concept of surcharge to the ACPM.

