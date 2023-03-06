As Jeferson David Yepez Jiménez, alias Lápiz, and Álvaro Andrés Pérez Márquez, alias El Mantecon, the individuals murdered in events recorded in the township of Aguas Blancas, rural area of ​​Valledupar, were identified.

The bodies were found in the sector of the variant of a national road by the inhabitants of the area, who notified the National Police.

According to the authorities, the men presented gunshot wounds in different parts of the body. In addition, one of them had a sign that said “by toad.”

The first hypotheses suggest that the homicides would be due to settling accounts.

The bodies were transferred to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters.