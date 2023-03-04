A 26-year-old man identified as Juan Sebastián Bermeo Guzmán entered the medical center in the Las Granjas neighborhood at dawn today, with two injuries caused by a sharp weapon, one to the neck and the other to the chest.

Despite medical efforts after being referred to the University Hospital, Bermeo Guzmán died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

According to the authorities, the deceased had a record as accused of crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, escape of prisoners, personal falsehood and personal injuries.

The investigation of what happened was left in the hands of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, which is working in coordination with local authorities to collect material elements and physical evidence that can help clarify the details of how the events happened.

This is the second homicide presented this week in the Huilense capital, since last Thursday a man identified as Germán Lozada, who had just been released from prison after paying a sentence for conspiring to commit a crime, was murdered in the Darío Echandía neighborhood, north of Neiva , by motorcycle hitmen.