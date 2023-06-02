They investigate a plane crash in Jamundí

The authorities are investigating the causes of an accident involving a fumigation plane that occurred in the municipality of Jamundí.

The events occurred in the Herradura sector, a rural area of ​​the municipality and left one person dead.

The technical direction of accident investigation of the Civil Aeronautics assumed the investigation of the incident and indicated that at the moment the causes of the accident are unknown.

Preliminary information from the entity indicated that the accident occurred while the aircraft was carrying out fumigation operations in this region of the country.

Likewise, it was indicated that the plane crashed to the ground suffering a serious accident in which the pilot perished.

Aerocivil reported through its Twitter account that a team of experts undertook the investigation to determine the causes of this event.

The experts are in the area where the events occurred to try to determine what happened and why the accident occurred.

Likewise, the entity confirmed that the person who died in the tragic accident was the pilot of the aircraft.

In the same message, he sent a message of condolences to his relatives for this event and regretted the fact.

Preliminary versions indicate that the aircraft apparently fell at the moment of landing and would have fallen on a farm near El Paso de Bolsa.

More victims of the unfortunate event were ruled out, after the Aerocivil confirmed that the accident happened outside the urban perimeter of Jamundí.

For now, the entity has not released the name of the pilot.

