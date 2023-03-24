The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened an investigation into the former technical secretary of the Collegiate Body for Administration and Decision (OCAD-PAZ), Álvaro Ávila Silva, for alleged contractual irregularities in the 2.1-kilometer pavement construction project on the road that connects the districts of San Lorenzo to Santa Rosa in Nóvita, Chocó, for a value of $10,594 million.

This project was financed with resources from the General Royalty System.

Apparently, the former official would have approved a civil works contract, despite the fact that the verification and the result of the Royalty Project Management Index (IGPR) on the feasibility requirements demanded by law and the capacity in execution of road infrastructure projects.

Therefore, the Attorney General’s Office also investigates the alleged irregularity in the application and designation of the Mixed Fund for the Promotion of Sports, Integral Development and Social Management (of Valle del Cauca) as executor of the legal business with a figure for its execution possibly not appropriate and an alleged insufficiency to carry it out.

Likewise, the control entity seeks to clarify a possible violation of the principles of objective selection, due process, impartiality, equality and transparency in the selection of the contractor, since it went against what was stated in the contracting manual that required that the Fund It should have been registered as a strategic ally of the contracting party and it would seem that it was not.

Finally, the Second District Attorney’s Office seeks to demonstrate possible payments made to the contractor with price overruns and the alleged extemporaneous presentation of the contractual execution of the project in the Electronic System for Public Procurement (SECOP).

The Public Ministry ordered the taking of pertinent evidence to clarify the actions of the public servant that are under investigation.