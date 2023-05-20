They investigate alleged sexual abuse in Cuenca military barracks





He alleged sexual abuse of a second lieutenant and a conscript in a Cuenca military barracks is known to the Azuay Ombudsman’s Office.

Within the framework of the investigations there are uniformed officers who are being prosecutedreported Ramiro Ordonez, Provincial Ombudsman, who showed his concern and guaranteed due process vigilance.

The official announced that, within the first inquiries, an Army second lieutenant is under investigation for having left the place that had been assigned to him in the shift “weekend” as they know it in the military regime.

“She receives a call for help from a conscript who was supposedly in danger, she felt that they had put something in her drink, in the place where she was in the company of two other soldiers who are currently being processed”.

Ordóñez explained that the second lieutenant responds to the distress callbecause she previously experienced a similar episode and was also allegedly a victim of abuse.

The current event occurred last March and the previous one in December 2022. The Ombudsman’s Office received the testimonies of the second lieutenant yesterday and the hearing will resume next Thursday the 25th. (REM)