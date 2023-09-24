They investigate another possible case of extortion and military abuse

In the municipality of Montenegro in the department of Quindío, the Gaula of the National Army is carrying out different operational tasks and collecting evidence in order to seek information after different complaints were received from residents regarding events related to crimes. of extortion and threats.

According to a report from the commander of the Eighth Brigade of the National Army, Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas, indicated that a special protection measure had been implemented in that place, after in previous days the municipality had been the epicenter of an explosive device. Due to this and in the exercise of the Gaula investigation work, a 25-year-old young man was injured when a member of the institution shot him.

The commander indicated that this act was legal and was done within the protocols managed by the institution since it is a use of weapons at a critical moment of public order, after the alerts that were presented in that population.

There it was evident that two men riding a motorcycle entered a property without any authorization and the situation immediately arose. Given the fact, Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas stated that he makes it clear that the institution is ready to provide the information that is required to clarify this case. With Infobae

