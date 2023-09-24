Home » They investigate another possible case of extortion and military abuse
News

They investigate another possible case of extortion and military abuse

by admin
They investigate another possible case of extortion and military abuse

In the municipality of Montenegro in the department of Quindío, the Gaula of the National Army is carrying out different operational tasks and collecting evidence in order to seek information after different complaints were received from residents regarding events related to crimes. of extortion and threats.

According to a report from the commander of the Eighth Brigade of the National Army, Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas, indicated that a special protection measure had been implemented in that place, after in previous days the municipality had been the epicenter of an explosive device. Due to this and in the exercise of the Gaula investigation work, a 25-year-old young man was injured when a member of the institution shot him.

The commander indicated that this act was legal and was done within the protocols managed by the institution since it is a use of weapons at a critical moment of public order, after the alerts that were presented in that population.

There it was evident that two men riding a motorcycle entered a property without any authorization and the situation immediately arose. Given the fact, Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas stated that he makes it clear that the institution is ready to provide the information that is required to clarify this case. With Infobae

See also  The first defendant in the Hong Kong National Security Act pleads guilty: Li Yuxuan pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” in the 12 Hong Kong people case-BBC News

You may also like

Questions and answers about lecanemab

SEOR urges increased investment in cancer research in...

Tragic Collision: Five Killed in Freight Train and...

Without security guarantees, it is not possible to...

DEL: DEG celebrates surprising derby victory at the...

Beijing and the EU hold economic dialogue, overshadowed...

Fatal Bus Crash in New York Raises Concerns...

Accident in Saravena leaves a child dead and...

FC Bayern Munich victory: Harry Kane celebrates at...

The Sablog road in Guamote was paved

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy