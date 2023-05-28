Home » They investigate crime in the Simón Bolívar de Valledupar
News

They investigate crime in the Simón Bolívar de Valledupar

by admin
They investigate crime in the Simón Bolívar de Valledupar

Leonardo Fabio Vega Camargo, 29, corresponds to the identity of the subject who was killed with a firearm, in events recorded on Simón Bolívar avenue in Valledupar.

Vega Camargo was in a corner of the 18D race with 27 in the sector, where he was apparently approached by two motorcycle subjects.

“Citizens state that (Leonardo) had been being persecuted by individuals and stopped to rest on the corner when they approached him and shot him,” the National Police reported.

Vega Camargo was shot in the thorax and in the lower back on the left side, for which he died immediately.

With this case, there were 54 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.

The investigation was assumed by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who transferred the body to Legal Medicine in the city.

See also  Charges against the former mayor of Acevedo for irregularities on the athletic track

You may also like

At Casa Niccolini a workshop for adults and...

Kullamaa is preparing for Tobias’s 150th birthday

After 20 years, Chocó returns to national basketball...

Pnrr, the European Commission recognizes the turning point...

High-quality courses are shared among the three places...

FAES locates a 18S terrorist in Cabañas –...

The emotional victory dedicated to Ocha Rosado

Nothing to do for Vasto Basket: Isernia wins...

Government enables 31 shelters due to the increase...

Video: Cinematographic persecution in Bogotá after theft

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy