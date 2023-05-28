They investigate crime in the Simón Bolívar de Valledupar

Leonardo Fabio Vega Camargo, 29, corresponds to the identity of the subject who was killed with a firearm, in events recorded on Simón Bolívar avenue in Valledupar.

Vega Camargo was in a corner of the 18D race with 27 in the sector, where he was apparently approached by two motorcycle subjects.

“Citizens state that (Leonardo) had been being persecuted by individuals and stopped to rest on the corner when they approached him and shot him,” the National Police reported.

Vega Camargo was shot in the thorax and in the lower back on the left side, for which he died immediately.

With this case, there were 54 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.

The investigation was assumed by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who transferred the body to Legal Medicine in the city.