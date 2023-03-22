Due to an alleged shortage of medicines, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened inquiry prior to officials of the Ministry of Health and Invima.

According to the control entity had requested information about the measures taken to address the shortage, without obtaining a response from any entity

The Attorney General announced that ordered the opening of a preliminary inquiry against officials to be determined by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and the Food and Drug Surveillance Institute, Invima, for the alleged omission of measures against the possible shortage of some drugs in the country, which affects the fundamental rights to health already life.

Exhausted

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber indicated that the instances aimed at obtaining an effective response from the National Government have been exhausted, to which since October 2022 they have sent communications with precise requests and urging to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of medicines essential for the population, which were unsuccessful.

The Control Entity did requirements to the minister of the portfolio and the director of the Institute on the problems that arise for affiliates to the general social security system due to the shortage of inputs.

In addition, requested information about the measures taken to attend to the situation, which even produced the declaration of a health alert.

The Entity ordered the practice of documentary and testimonial evidence in order to identify those responsibleestablish the occurrence of allegedly irregular behaviors, determine if they constitute a disciplinary offense or if they acted under a cause of exclusion of responsibility.

Comments