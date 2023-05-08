They investigate Migration for not allowing flight entry with repatriates

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, after hearing the public complaints where it was reported that the immigration authorities of the country, it seems They denied the entry of a flight with 200 Colombians who were in illegal status in the United States, decided to open a preliminary investigation to determine if they were committed irregularities in said procedure.

The control entity seeks to identify and individualize those allegedly responsible for the commission of the acts denounced as irregular, determining, in this sense, if these alleged conducts are involved public servants.

The Attorney General’s Office will carry out a disciplinary inspection at the facilities of the Special Administrative Unit for Migration Colombia, in order to collect supporting documentation that allows the case to be clarified; in addition, will require the regulation and/or regulations for the procedure of the reception of Colombian citizens repatriated, deported or expelled from the United States.

It should be remembered that on May 4, Migración Colombia together with the Callicería announced that, due to non-compliance with the agreements on the humanitarian treatment of returned Colombians and the cancellation by the United States Department of Security of the first two flights of the Concerted Pilot Plan, flights were suspended temporarily several flights from that country this week.

According to the general director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García Manosalva, on those flights approximately 1,200 compatriots would return between May 1 and 7 as part of Mom Returns Pilot Plan, whose objective was to release the flow of Colombians on the southern border of the United States, prior to the completion of Title 42 and within the framework of the month of the mother. With inter-institutional support, the Plan also offered medical and psychological care to returnees.

However, the Director General explained that “before the arrival of the flights scheduled for May 1 and 2, both were canceled by the North American immigration agencies” and they never left that country, situation that It doesn’t happen for the first time. “We have handled agency cancellations for various reasons in the past months, losing the inter-institutional effort designed for the reception and attention of the compatriots”.

However, on May 6, the immigration authority announced that the flights would be reactivated, reversing the decision already exposed, and they already stated that they will continue to receive such flights if the US improves the humanitarian conditions of its compatriots.