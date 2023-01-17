Home News They investigate possible cases of sexual abuse and prostitution in Guaviare
News

They investigate possible cases of sexual abuse and prostitution in Guaviare

by admin
They investigate possible cases of sexual abuse and prostitution in Guaviare

The Attorney General of the Nation arrives at San Jose of the Guaviare with an extraordinary commission of officials to clarify the alleged cases of carnal access and prostitution to minors in the indigenous communities of the area.

The Public ministry will be present on Tuesday, January 17, in the indigenous settlements located in Beautiful Water, Guaviareand in Puerto Concordia, Meta; has a team of Delegates of Human Rights, Ethnic Affairs, Children and Adolescents and of the territory.

The entity seeks to know the origin of the complaints presented by the community, in turn, evaluate the actions that have been carried out to date The authorities; Also, make recommendations for the plan development and programs that encourage the respect, protection and guarantee of the human rights in these communities.

The control organism will visit the municipal hospital in order to verify the protocols for the attention to victims carnal access or other similar behaviors; to finally establish relationship strategies between the public force, the community and the indigenous people to prevent this type of act.

See also  One new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia in Jiangxi is tracing the source of the epidemic infection | new coronary pneumonia_sina news

You may also like

Three focuses and three enhancements to promote the...

They come to contribute their experience to the...

“Potato prices may continue to rise”

Yin Li: Take the lead in the construction...

Documents found in Biden’s possession could be a...

The first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Westcol confirmed the end of his relationship with...

Meet the vallenato anesthesiologist arrested for sexual abuse...

Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and...

They enable vehicular passage by alternate route El...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy