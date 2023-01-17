The Attorney General of the Nation arrives at San Jose of the Guaviare with an extraordinary commission of officials to clarify the alleged cases of carnal access and prostitution to minors in the indigenous communities of the area.

The Public ministry will be present on Tuesday, January 17, in the indigenous settlements located in Beautiful Water, Guaviareand in Puerto Concordia, Meta; has a team of Delegates of Human Rights, Ethnic Affairs, Children and Adolescents and of the territory.

The entity seeks to know the origin of the complaints presented by the community, in turn, evaluate the actions that have been carried out to date The authorities; Also, make recommendations for the plan development and programs that encourage the respect, protection and guarantee of the human rights in these communities.

The control organism will visit the municipal hospital in order to verify the protocols for the attention to victims carnal access or other similar behaviors; to finally establish relationship strategies between the public force, the community and the indigenous people to prevent this type of act.