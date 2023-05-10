They investigate possible irregularities in the Carsucre tender

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the former director general of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Sucre (Carsucre), Johnny Alberto Avendaño Estrada, for possible irregularities in an open tender to support forest restoration processes in the recharge zone of aquifers in several municipalities of that department.

The investigation also covers the members of the evaluation committee of Public Tender No. 001 of 2017: the then deputy directors of Planning (E), administrative and financial, and Environmental Management, Jorge Alberto Patrón Alcocer, Pedro Enrique Rodríguez Suárez and Dennis José Fuentes. Vázquez, respectively, and the general secretary (E), Edith del Carmen Salgado Acosta.

According to the investigation, the then director of Carsucre ordered the opening of the process in whose final specifications would have been enshrined grounds for rejection not provided for in the law.

In addition, it would have made the award and entered into the corresponding contract, despite the fact that The evaluation committee allegedly unjustifiably rejected the proposal presented by the Foundation for Sustainable Development and Citizen Participation (Fundespac).

On the other hand, the disciplinary body questioned the conduct of the four members of the evaluated committeer who apparently, rThey refuted the proposal of the aforementioned foundation on the grounds that whoever delivered the document did not have the powers to do so, because he did not have the status of legal representative, nor did he have special power, wrongly concluding lack of legal capacity.

In that sense, the Attorney General’s Office established that the proposal presented and the documents that made it up were signed by the person exercising legal representation of Fundespac at the time of the facts.

The conducts reproached to those subject to discipline were provisionally classified as a very serious fault by way of very serious fault.​