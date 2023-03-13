Home News They investigate Susana Boreal for a possible irregular contract in her UTL
News

They investigate Susana Boreal for a possible irregular contract in her UTL

by admin
They investigate Susana Boreal for a possible irregular contract in her UTL

The Attorney General’s Office ordered the opening of a disciplinary investigation against House Representative Susana Gómez Castaño (known as Susana Boreal), by allegedly irregular hiring of an advisor who would be linked to your Legislative Work Unit (UTL) without the minimum fulfillment of the requirements required to be appointed to the position.

The Disciplinary Chamber of Instruction indicated that the congresswoman he would have appointed and sworn in his sentimental partner as adviser, with which he could have incurred in a disciplinary offense and acted despite the existence of grounds for inability, incompatibility or conflict of interest.

In the same way, the Public Ministry indicated that the facts denounced by other members of his UTL, who would have been the object of “mistreatment”.

Finally, the procedural stage included Christian David Guzmán for, apparently, provide inaccurate data or documentation with content that does not correspond to reality and that he was able to allow his involvement as an adviser in the Congress of the Republic.

See also  Another case of overcharging tourists in Cartagena

You may also like

After shots at Hattinger newspaper messenger: arrest in...

Women’s Super League, Chelsea beat Manchester United

On March 23 they will unveil a wax...

Pistorius exchanges the most important general – personnel...

Will Smith is “embarrassed and hurt” by the...

They robbed up the street

Loss of the consignment during transport – what...

Confrontation between the GNB and the “Tren del...

The sit-in was lifted in Combia

Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy