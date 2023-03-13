The Attorney General’s Office ordered the opening of a disciplinary investigation against House Representative Susana Gómez Castaño (known as Susana Boreal), by allegedly irregular hiring of an advisor who would be linked to your Legislative Work Unit (UTL) without the minimum fulfillment of the requirements required to be appointed to the position.

The Disciplinary Chamber of Instruction indicated that the congresswoman he would have appointed and sworn in his sentimental partner as adviser, with which he could have incurred in a disciplinary offense and acted despite the existence of grounds for inability, incompatibility or conflict of interest.

In the same way, the Public Ministry indicated that the facts denounced by other members of his UTL, who would have been the object of “mistreatment”.

Finally, the procedural stage included Christian David Guzmán for, apparently, provide inaccurate data or documentation with content that does not correspond to reality and that he was able to allow his involvement as an adviser in the Congress of the Republic.