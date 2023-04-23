Home » They investigate the alleged accidental death of a young man in Villanueva
They investigate the alleged accidental death of a young man in Villanueva

The National Police is investigating an alleged accidental death, which occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, April 22, inside a house in the Morichal neighborhood of Villanueva.

Preliminarily it was learned that a 23-year-old man identified as Luis Angel Ruíz Mape suffered an injury while cleaning a shotgun, which would have caused serious bleeding that led to his death.

It was learned that the young man was passionate about the art of tattooing and worked in this trade, he also liked motorcycles, family and friends regretted what happened.

Authorities opened an investigation into this fact, to clarify what happened inside the house.

