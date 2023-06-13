Home » THEY INVESTIGATE THE ALLEGED ATTEMPT OF SICARIATE IN CURUGUATY « CDE News
CANINDEYÚ (special envoy) The Police are investigating an alleged assassination attempt that occurred in the city of Curuguaty, Department of Canindeyú. A 21-year-old man was shot at by unknown persons aboard a motorcycle.

Commissioner Reinaldo Delgado, head of the Canindeyú Investigation, told Radio Monumental 1080 AM that they are investigating the attack suffered by a young man identified as Óscar Denis Fabián González Meza, 21.

González Meza was leaving a store and, a few minutes after getting into his car, he was shot at by two men riding a motorcycle. The vehicle received at least six bullet wounds and the young man suffered a wound to his arm.

The entire attack was recorded on closed-circuit footage. “The young man was leaving a business here in Curuguaty. When he was about to get into his car, two people appeared and started shooting. That is seen in the closed circuit, ”commented the police chief.

The victim lives with his family, his parents are engaged in business and the investigators do not handle data that the young man has received any threat.

After the attack, the alleged hitmen fled. The young man drove to the Yasy Cañy area, where he was helped by his relatives. “The boy is very young, he has no criminal record,” he said.

So far, there is no further information about the attackers.

